Photo 1378
Hidden thoughts
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
artjournal
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Corinne C
ace
From the colors I assume happy thoughts
July 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this.
July 28th, 2024
