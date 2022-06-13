Sign up
44 / 365
Schools out!
Monday was a public holiday in Sydney but I saw these (and other cleaners) working on this building in the city. It turns out they were being trained to abseil and clean windows. Not for me!!!
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
523
photos
141
followers
331
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
13th June 2022 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
city
,
cleaners
,
abseil
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh definitely scary.
June 14th, 2022
