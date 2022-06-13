Previous
Schools out! by johnfalconer
44 / 365

Schools out!

Monday was a public holiday in Sydney but I saw these (and other cleaners) working on this building in the city. It turns out they were being trained to abseil and clean windows. Not for me!!!
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Ooh definitely scary.
June 14th, 2022  
