50 / 365
The Members' Stand (right) and Lady Members' Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
They are still stands for members only but no longer segregated!
This was the T20 World Cup and New Zealand sadly (for me) thrashed Australia the reigning Cup holders.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
538
photos
136
followers
329
following
Tags
cricket
sydney
scg
