Previous
Next
The Members' Stand (right) and Lady Members' Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. by johnfalconer
50 / 365

The Members' Stand (right) and Lady Members' Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

They are still stands for members only but no longer segregated!
This was the T20 World Cup and New Zealand sadly (for me) thrashed Australia the reigning Cup holders.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise