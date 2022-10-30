Sign up
51 / 365
Sculptures by the Sea.
This annual event is now back after two years absence.
If I had the energy to go back I would change the angle I would go much lower so that the left leg (or what there is of it) was silhouetted.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Tags
statue
,
sculpture
,
bondi
Taffy
ace
This is really intriguing and well composed to convey how unusual it is.
October 31st, 2022
John Falconer
ace
If I had the energy to go back I would change the angle I would go much lower so that the left leg (or what there is of it) was silhouetted.
October 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Quite amazing!
October 31st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such an interesting looking statue.
October 31st, 2022
