Previous
Next
Sculptures by the Sea. by johnfalconer
51 / 365

Sculptures by the Sea.

This annual event is now back after two years absence.

If I had the energy to go back I would change the angle I would go much lower so that the left leg (or what there is of it) was silhouetted.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is really intriguing and well composed to convey how unusual it is.
October 31st, 2022  
John Falconer ace
If I had the energy to go back I would change the angle I would go much lower so that the left leg (or what there is of it) was silhouetted.
October 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Quite amazing!
October 31st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such an interesting looking statue.
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise