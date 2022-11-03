Previous
African iris by johnfalconer
57 / 365

African iris

Thank goodness for my iPhone and other people’s gardens
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
