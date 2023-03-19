Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Hospital corridor
Hopefully I’ll be out of here soon!!
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
689
photos
172
followers
371
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th March 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
hospital
,
corridor
Lesley
ace
Great geometric shapes, and perfect in b&w. Hope you’re ok.
March 20th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Great symmetry and lines. Hopefully that door will be opening soon.
March 20th, 2023
Dianne
Fingers crossed you can escape home to your own bed soon.
March 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great capture in b&w.
March 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wishing you a speedy recovery John. Hope you are home again soon
March 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
March 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close