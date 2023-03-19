Previous
Hospital corridor by johnfalconer
Hospital corridor

Hopefully I’ll be out of here soon!!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
53% complete

Lesley
Great geometric shapes, and perfect in b&w. Hope you’re ok.
March 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Great symmetry and lines. Hopefully that door will be opening soon.
March 20th, 2023  
Dianne
Fingers crossed you can escape home to your own bed soon.
March 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture in b&w.
March 20th, 2023  
Babs
Wishing you a speedy recovery John. Hope you are home again soon
March 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Good bw
March 20th, 2023  
