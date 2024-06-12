Previous
How come I only get ONE candle for my 95th birthday??? by johnfalconer
How come I only get ONE candle for my 95th birthday???

12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Kitty Hawke ace
Can't spoil the beauty of the cake !!!!!
June 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
One candle is plenty. Great shot.
June 13th, 2024  
