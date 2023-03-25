My grandsons and their dad meet their Rugby League team’s hero from the past, Terry Lamb OAM. I missed the match so my daughter took this photo after the Bulldogs had won.

Terry Lamb is (in)famous! In the 1988 Rugby League Grand Final he illegally smashed the best player on the opposition team, the team I have supported most of my life. His team then went on to win the Cup! I remember it like it was yesterday. I’d love to have met him the other day so I could discuss it with him!!! 😀😀😀



I’m still in hospital. It’s been over 3 weeks! Despite my denials maybe I am a bit ill?

I’ve put together some photos with more to follow soonest.

Again, I apologise for not being fit enough to comment on your photos.

John.