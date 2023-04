In the meantime my grandson sent me these photos of him catching and cooking his dinner. My daughter took these photos. I was lazing around in hospital and had hospital food (which is actually quite nice!).

Hi everyone. I’m still in hospital. It’s been over 3 weeks! Despite my denials maybe I am a bit ill?

I’ve put together some photos with more to follow soonest.

Again, I apologise for not being fit enough to comment on your photos.

John.