The rules at Pol Pot’s prison camp in Phnom Penh. Prison camp regulations. An old photo I found while cleaning up the tens of thousands of images on my system.

These are the rules and regulations in English French and Cambodian of the prison camp in Phnom Penh. The camp was in operation from 1970 to 1978/79. During this period Pol Pot killed approximately 2m Cambodians which represented about 25% of the entire population - the “Cambodian Genocide”.

Unfortunately you to zoom in a little to read the rules.