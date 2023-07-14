Sign up
302 / 365
Singer at Bastille Day celebration Sydney.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It's great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Tags
guitar
,
singer
,
sydney
,
bastille
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, fabulous shot. Love the reflections in his glasses
July 19th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great candid shot.
July 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot and POV.
July 19th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great capture
July 19th, 2023
