303 / 365
Bastille Day video operator. Only cropped.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
800
photos
183
followers
395
following
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th July 2023 1:29pm
camera
,
video
,
sydney
,
bastille
winghong_ho
Great candid shot.
July 19th, 2023
