Making pottery the very old way by johnfalconer
Making pottery the very old way

Artisan at the Brick-pit Museum at Kirrawee, Sydney.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

John Falconer

Casablanca ace
Love the concentration and angle on this. Beauty of a shot
April 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
He is focused and steady. Nice shot!
April 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot of concentration while shaping the pot on the wheel ! fav
April 21st, 2024  
