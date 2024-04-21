Sign up
Photo 594
Making pottery the very old way
Single subject April theme “old” #21
Artisan at the Brick-pit Museum at Kirrawee, Sydney.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
old
,
pottery
,
clay
,
artisan
,
30-shots2024
,
sixws-149
Casablanca
ace
Love the concentration and angle on this. Beauty of a shot
April 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
He is focused and steady. Nice shot!
April 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot of concentration while shaping the pot on the wheel ! fav
April 21st, 2024
