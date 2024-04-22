Previous
During the active season, the lifetime of a worker bee is only five to six weeks.
Photo 595

During the active season, the lifetime of a worker bee is only five to six weeks.

Single subject April theme “old” #22

“It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage” said Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

old 30-shots2024 Bee flower rose honey
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
163% complete

163% complete

Cindy McFarland ace
Lovely capture! Fav.
April 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A very beautiful shot.
April 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super close up!
April 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Awesome capture, very beautiful
April 22nd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful color and capture!
April 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
It doesn't get much better than this, beautifully captured.
April 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful macro.
April 22nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely close-up shot. I love the colour of the flower.

Ian
April 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so lovely.
April 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
This is truly gorgeous!
April 22nd, 2024  
