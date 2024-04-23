Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 596
“Danny Boy”
Single subject April theme “old” #23
“Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling
From glen to glen, and down the mountain side.
The summer's gone, and all the roses falling,
It's you, it's you must go and I must bide.”
1913 lyrics by Frederic Weatherly (an English lawyer!) and then set to the traditional Irish melody of "Londonderry Air” in 1913. Over 110 years ago.
YouTube link for Judith Durham singing an evocative version of Danny Boy in 1968:
https://youtu.be/rnLnwWjrIyk?si=A65sU7hwV-oInxzx
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1105
photos
217
followers
365
following
163% complete
View this month »
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
20th April 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
rose
,
boy
,
song
,
danny
,
songtitle-105
,
30-shots2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So much meaning
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close