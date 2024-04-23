Previous
“Danny Boy” by johnfalconer
Photo 596

“Danny Boy”

Single subject April theme “old” #23

“Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling
From glen to glen, and down the mountain side.
The summer's gone, and all the roses falling,
It's you, it's you must go and I must bide.”

1913 lyrics by Frederic Weatherly (an English lawyer!) and then set to the traditional Irish melody of "Londonderry Air” in 1913. Over 110 years ago.

YouTube link for Judith Durham singing an evocative version of Danny Boy in 1968:
https://youtu.be/rnLnwWjrIyk?si=A65sU7hwV-oInxzx
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So much meaning
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise