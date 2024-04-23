Single subject April theme “old” #23“Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are callingFrom glen to glen, and down the mountain side.The summer's gone, and all the roses falling,It's you, it's you must go and I must bide.”1913 lyrics by Frederic Weatherly (an English lawyer!) and then set to the traditional Irish melody of "Londonderry Air” in 1913. Over 110 years ago.YouTube link for Judith Durham singing an evocative version of Danny Boy in 1968: