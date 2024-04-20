Sign up
Photo 593
When the old meets the new
Single subject April theme “old” #20
The Tram Museum at Loftus, Sydney.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
0
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1103
photos
217
followers
364
following
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
Views
7
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
20th April 2024 11:07am
old
,
tram
,
museum
,
penny
,
farthing
,
30-shots2024
,
sixws-149
