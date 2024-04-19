Sign up
Previous
Photo 592
Feeling old, very small and overwhelmed?
Single subject April theme “old” #19
A very small building in a very big city. This is near Chinatown in Sydney.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
old
,
building
,
small
,
30-shots2024
,
sixws-149
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice architecture
April 19th, 2024
