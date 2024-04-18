Previous
Next
Just the old guy again. by johnfalconer
Photo 591

Just the old guy again.

Single subject April theme “old” #18

I was waiting alone in a library for my photography group to arrive. A few of them decided I was worth a portrait. This is the best of a bad bunch. They only so much to work with!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I really like the shot
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise