"All Things Considered" by johnfalconer
"All Things Considered"

Single subject theme “old” #17
"All Things Considered" is a visual photographic exhibition by Christopher Ireland
chronicling life within social or government housing, as told by residents in apartment block "Greenway" at Kirribilli, Sydney. In their youth these people had horrendous lives but they survived, all things considered.

I got the idea of putting up bunch of the exhibits together as a collage from an image put up by
Corinne
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
