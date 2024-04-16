Sign up
Previous
Photo 589
Queen Victoria had nine children and ruled over the British Empire.
Single subject theme - “Old” - April #16
Her old age never seemed to slow her down. She had her last child at aged 38 and she did say that “Being pregnant is an occupational hazard of being a wife.”
Queen Victoria (1819-1901)
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1098
photos
216
followers
364
following
161% complete
View this month »
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th April 2024 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
queen
,
statue
,
sydney
,
victoria
,
30-shots2024
Danette Thompson
ace
And during a time where many died in childbirth. She had to be quite strong.
April 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome statue and history
April 16th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture and so interesting.
April 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
