Queen Victoria had nine children and ruled over the British Empire. by johnfalconer
Photo 589

Queen Victoria had nine children and ruled over the British Empire.

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #16

Her old age never seemed to slow her down. She had her last child at aged 38 and she did say that “Being pregnant is an occupational hazard of being a wife.”
Queen Victoria (1819-1901)
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Danette Thompson ace
And during a time where many died in childbirth. She had to be quite strong.
April 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome statue and history
April 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture and so interesting.
April 16th, 2024  
