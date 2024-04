Dolly Parton

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #15



Dolly Parton never gets old and she often makes jokes at her own expense. “I'm not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know that I'm not dumb. I also know that I'm not a blonde."

I think she is fabulous.



This is part of a much larger piece of art at the 24th Biennale of Sydney.