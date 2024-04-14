Sandstone is older than most of us.

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #14



Sandstone is a sedimentary rock made up of sand size grains of rock. In Sydney sandstone, the ripple marks from the ancient river that brought the grains of sand are distinctive and easily seen, telling geologists that the sand comes from rocks formed between 500 and 700 million years ago far to the south.



“One cannot walk down an avenue, converse with a friend, enter a building, browse beneath the sandstone arches of an old arcade without meeting an instrument of time. Time is visible in all places.” Alan Lightman (born 1948) is an American physicist and writer.

