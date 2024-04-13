Previous
White Bay Power Station 24th Biennale by johnfalconer
White Bay Power Station 24th Biennale

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #13

This huge mask is in the turbine hall in the decommissioned White Bay Power Station. I’ve tried to use selective colour to differentiate between old and new.

From the Biennale website:
“Today we will experience the 24th Biennale of Sydney, a contemporary art extravaganza, featuring some of the most remarkable works from around the globe and Australia. Imagine a free-spirited journey through contemporary art, music, and culinary delights, all set against the backdrop of the iconic White Bay Power Station. Reopening to the public for the first time in over 100 years, the iconic White Bay Power Station has been revitalised with care by the NSW Government so the doors can swing wide open as a new cultural hub.”

The White Bay Power Station is only 3km from the city and was built in 1912. It was decommissioned in 1983, cleaned up over the years and finally opened up in March 2024 as an exhibition area.
John Falconer

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so interesting looking.
April 14th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat
April 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Very striking image.
April 14th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Fabulous image and lots of interesting details in the information. Fav
Katharine
April 14th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Fantastic picture
April 14th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Cool image and interesting narrative.
April 14th, 2024  
