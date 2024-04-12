Sign up
Photo 585
Old habits die hard. Love it!
Single subject theme - “Old” - April #12
The first fire of 2024. About time barks Jett!
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
3
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1095
photos
216
followers
363
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th April 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
fire
,
old
,
jett
,
30-shots2024
,
sixws-149
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Hearth, home and great companion.
April 14th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Smart dog taking the front row seat to the fireplace.
April 14th, 2024
