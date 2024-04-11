Sign up
Photo 584
“There are three kinds of lies: Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics.” Most often attributed to Mark Twain, American author and humorist (1835-1910)
Single subject theme - “Old” - April #12
I spotted this advertisement on a laminated door covered in old newspaper pages at “City Extra” a 24 hour cafe in Sydney.
It advertises 5 guineas in 1925 for a hand made tailored suit PLUS an extra pair for trousers from a city tailor. (Or $10.50 in decimal currency.)
$10.50 is equivalent to about $500 in 2024. $10.50 was about 120% of average weekly earnings in 1925. In other words just over a weeks wages. And $500 is about 27% of average equal earnings 2024.
An “off the rack” two piece suit in 2024 is around $200. However, it is almost certainly made overseas and it only has one pair of trousers.
Whereas a hand made tailored suit in 2024 similar to the suit made in 1925 will cost around $800 to $1,500, say $1,200. This represents about 65% of 2024 average weekly earnings.
I’ve got no idea what this statistic means. But it looks like tailored suits are cheaper today than in 1925!!
The newspaper, the Daily Guardian, closed in 1931. The tailor and the building it occupied are long since gone.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Tags
old
,
price
,
suit
,
comparison
,
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
What a nice vintage ad!
April 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one for old.
April 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting comparisons in the narrative. Nice spotting.
April 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fascinating information and photo, John
April 13th, 2024
