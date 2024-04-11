“There are three kinds of lies: Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics.” Most often attributed to Mark Twain, American author and humorist (1835-1910)

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #12



I spotted this advertisement on a laminated door covered in old newspaper pages at “City Extra” a 24 hour cafe in Sydney.



It advertises 5 guineas in 1925 for a hand made tailored suit PLUS an extra pair for trousers from a city tailor. (Or $10.50 in decimal currency.)



$10.50 is equivalent to about $500 in 2024. $10.50 was about 120% of average weekly earnings in 1925. In other words just over a weeks wages. And $500 is about 27% of average equal earnings 2024.



An “off the rack” two piece suit in 2024 is around $200. However, it is almost certainly made overseas and it only has one pair of trousers.



Whereas a hand made tailored suit in 2024 similar to the suit made in 1925 will cost around $800 to $1,500, say $1,200. This represents about 65% of 2024 average weekly earnings.



I’ve got no idea what this statistic means. But it looks like tailored suits are cheaper today than in 1925!!



The newspaper, the Daily Guardian, closed in 1931. The tailor and the building it occupied are long since gone.