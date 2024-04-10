Don’t curse the darkness!

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #10“It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” Often and probably incorrectly attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt.This is a pair of filthy, dirty and quite old silver candlesticks with removable sconces and has corinthian columns on square bases. They have an English hallmark for Sheffield, 1891, and a makers' mark for Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd.They were last professionally cleaned in 1999. They are very rarely used but they get dirty very quickly. I am not a silver cleaner so I figure I’d best leave it! And they now belong to my youngest daughter so cleaning them is her responsibility!!They were made by Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd. which was founded in 1833. The firm went into liquidation in the 1930s.If cleaned they should look like this!!!