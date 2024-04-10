Don’t curse the darkness!

“It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” Often and probably incorrectly attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt.
This is a pair of filthy, dirty and quite old silver candlesticks with removable sconces and has corinthian columns on square bases. They have an English hallmark for Sheffield, 1891, and a makers' mark for Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd.
They were last professionally cleaned in 1999. They are very rarely used but they get dirty very quickly. I am not a silver cleaner so I figure I’d best leave it! And they now belong to my youngest daughter so cleaning them is her responsibility!!
They were made by Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd. which was founded in 1833. The firm went into liquidation in the 1930s.
IMHO, I like them better tarnished. Well at least like they look in your photo. Normally sterling looks terrible when tarnished. No so here.
Let's give credit where credit is due. William Lonsdale Watkins on is believed to have originated this saying.