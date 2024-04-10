Previous
Don’t curse the darkness! by johnfalconer
Photo 583

Don’t curse the darkness!

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #10

“It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” Often and probably incorrectly attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt.

This is a pair of filthy, dirty and quite old silver candlesticks with removable sconces and has corinthian columns on square bases. They have an English hallmark for Sheffield, 1891, and a makers' mark for Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd.

They were last professionally cleaned in 1999. They are very rarely used but they get dirty very quickly. I am not a silver cleaner so I figure I’d best leave it! And they now belong to my youngest daughter so cleaning them is her responsibility!!

They were made by Hawksworth, Eyre & Co. Ltd. which was founded in 1833. The firm went into liquidation in the 1930s.

If cleaned they should look like this!!!
https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/1680194417/victorian-silver-candlesticks-english
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Nice candle sticks. Beautiful shot.
April 11th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Great subject for the theme.

IMHO, I like them better tarnished. Well at least like they look in your photo. Normally sterling looks terrible when tarnished. No so here.

Let's give credit where credit is due. William Lonsdale Watkins on is believed to have originated this saying.
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise