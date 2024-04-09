Previous
Gone but most certainly not forgotten. by johnfalconer
Photo 582

Gone but most certainly not forgotten.

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #9

My father fought with the Royal Artillery in Europe from 1939 to 1945. He sometimes talked about his war time friends but he never talked about the war itself. I know he was wounded twice with shrapnel. And I know from other sources that his regiment helped relieve the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. He sadly died in 1983.

Unbeknown to me, my late older brother applied for and got our father’s war service medals around 2010. My father had never collected them. He did have his “Record of Service” card which was issued to soldiers being discharged for identification should the soldier want to join the regimental association or seek any help from that association.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What wonderful personal history and mementos. My Hubby was in the Royal Artillery, a little more recently than this though.
April 10th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Family heirlooms.
April 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
April 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful, and the story👍
April 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful for you to have these, lovely shot and great story.
April 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@cutekitty @joansmor @beryl @mubbur @ludwigsdiana
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. I was born after the war and I always knew my father as a very active pacifist. As I find out more about him I can see why he was.
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise