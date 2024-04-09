Gone but most certainly not forgotten.

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #9



My father fought with the Royal Artillery in Europe from 1939 to 1945. He sometimes talked about his war time friends but he never talked about the war itself. I know he was wounded twice with shrapnel. And I know from other sources that his regiment helped relieve the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. He sadly died in 1983.



Unbeknown to me, my late older brother applied for and got our father’s war service medals around 2010. My father had never collected them. He did have his “Record of Service” card which was issued to soldiers being discharged for identification should the soldier want to join the regimental association or seek any help from that association.