Very old. Not me! Kodachrome film!

This was a very very accidental selfie taken yesterday at the Rocks Street Markets. I didn’t even see it until I was reviewing images last night. I have accidentally taken iPhone photos before when jockeying for position! But never as good as this!
I am wearing an “old” Kodachrome T-shirt from a few years ago. I bought it with that stressed and worn look.
I used Kodachrome film (rarely Ektachrome) for 20 plus years before I switched to digital. I just this minute researched Kodachrome film in Wikipedia. It was first manufactured and sold in 1935! And it was a booming success for Kodak. Last production was in 2009.
Kodak itself started in 1892 until it filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2012. It emerged from bankruptcy a year later a very much smaller but wiser company. They didn’t adjust to digital cameras too well the 10 or so years before.
According to urban legend someone in Kodak decided around the year 2000 that digital photography wasn’t going anywhere. This is despite the fact that they produced one of the first mass produced consumer digital cameras. As I recall it was the Kodak DC210. I bought one.