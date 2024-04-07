Sign up
Previous
Photo 580
Constructing. New. Not new. Oldest. Older.
Single subject theme - “Old” - April #7
The above caption of course reads left to right for the buildings in the photo. I’m just trying to squeeze in the six word story limit!
This was taken at the Sunday markets at the Rocks in Sydney. Maybe if there weren’t so many people and stalls (behind me) I might get a better point of view?
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1089
photos
217
followers
360
following
158% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th April 2024 11:46am
Tags
rocks
,
old
,
building
,
sydney
,
30-shots2024
,
sixws-149
Beverley
ace
Great capture, you’ve done it! Brill
April 7th, 2024
Lin
ace
Very well spotted - love the title - quite creative
April 7th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Good for the challenges. I for one am so thankful for the people getting out and about!
April 7th, 2024
