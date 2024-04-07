Previous
Constructing. New. Not new. Oldest. Older. by johnfalconer
Photo 580

Constructing. New. Not new. Oldest. Older.

Single subject theme - “Old” - April #7

The above caption of course reads left to right for the buildings in the photo. I’m just trying to squeeze in the six word story limit!

This was taken at the Sunday markets at the Rocks in Sydney. Maybe if there weren’t so many people and stalls (behind me) I might get a better point of view?
7th April 2024

John Falconer

Beverley
Great capture, you’ve done it! Brill
April 7th, 2024  
Lin
Very well spotted - love the title - quite creative
April 7th, 2024  
Lou Ann
Good for the challenges. I for one am so thankful for the people getting out and about!
April 7th, 2024  
