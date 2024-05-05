Sign up
Previous
Photo 608
“Painting is an illusion, a piece of magic, so what you see is not what you see.”
Philip Guston (American artist. 1913-1980)
5th May 2024
5th May 24
12
8
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
Views
21
Comments
12
Fav's
8
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th May 2024 2:01pm
art
,
boy
,
gallery
,
nsw
Agnes
Awesome
May 6th, 2024
Monica
Fantastic
May 6th, 2024
Casablanca
Fabulous composition
May 6th, 2024
Alison Hewitt Bailey
Oh, I love this! It plays with the mind and the little boy's stance with his leg stuck out and his foot slightly rolled is charming; he looks totally absorbed by the artwork. Lovely observation and great timing. Fav
May 6th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Delightful image. I like the pose of the boy. Fav.
May 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
I love the curiosity of the little boy.
May 6th, 2024
Karen
Are you messing with my mind here, John … LOL. How can I not see what I see. So what do I see, I wonder … some magic, maybe. And there really is a lot of magical stuff around, so it actually makes sense after all!
Fabulous capture!
May 6th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
This is very good indeed. I like the connection between the boy and the person in the picture (a person, incidentally, who immediately made my mind think of Yoko Ono).
May 6th, 2024
Diana
A fabulous capture and scene, I can only echo Andrew-Bede Allsop!
May 6th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Wonderful image.
May 6th, 2024
John Falconer
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
@monicac
@casablanca
@dulciknit
@sangwann
@wakelys
@cocokinetic
@allsop
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. Look carefully and see what the boy sees.
May 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
May 6th, 2024
Fabulous capture!
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. Look carefully and see what the boy sees.