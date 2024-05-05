Previous
"Painting is an illusion, a piece of magic, so what you see is not what you see."
“Painting is an illusion, a piece of magic, so what you see is not what you see.”

Philip Guston (American artist. 1913-1980)
5th May 2024

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Agnes ace
Awesome
May 6th, 2024  
Monica
Fantastic
May 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous composition
May 6th, 2024  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Oh, I love this! It plays with the mind and the little boy's stance with his leg stuck out and his foot slightly rolled is charming; he looks totally absorbed by the artwork. Lovely observation and great timing. Fav
May 6th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Delightful image. I like the pose of the boy. Fav.
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the curiosity of the little boy.
May 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Are you messing with my mind here, John … LOL. How can I not see what I see. So what do I see, I wonder … some magic, maybe. And there really is a lot of magical stuff around, so it actually makes sense after all!

Fabulous capture!
May 6th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
This is very good indeed. I like the connection between the boy and the person in the picture (a person, incidentally, who immediately made my mind think of Yoko Ono).
May 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and scene, I can only echo Andrew-Bede Allsop!
May 6th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful image.
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom @monicac @casablanca @dulciknit @sangwann @wakelys @cocokinetic @allsop @ludwigsdiana

Thanks for the much appreciated comments. Look carefully and see what the boy sees.
May 6th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
May 6th, 2024  
