Sydney vivid light show is back by johnfalconer
Sydney vivid light show is back

Vivid is an annual month long light show at many locations around Sydney. Tonight was the first full night. Tomorrow is Saturday and you won’t be able move in this area.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

John Falconer

Diana ace
Amazing capture of this beautiful and colourful scene.
May 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That looks so cool
May 24th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks beautiful
May 24th, 2024  
