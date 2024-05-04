Sign up
Photo 607
“There is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats”
said Water Rat to Mole in “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932)
4th May 2024
4th May 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
water
,
river
,
boat
,
sydney
,
sportsaction21
,
ski-ski
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great action shot.
May 5th, 2024
