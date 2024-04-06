Previous
What happens to redundant factory threads? by johnfalconer
Photo 579

What happens to redundant factory threads?

Single subject “Old” - April #6

"Reverse Garbage is a creative reuse centre open seven days a week for sustainable shopping. Started by educators in 1975, we’ve been educating the community about reuse ever since running excursions and incursions for school and community groups, public workshops, and community and corporate events. Each year we redirect around 250 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste from landfill to artists, actors,
educators, electricians, collectors, charities, painters, puppeteers, students, sewists, vets, visual merchandisers etc etc. It's a treasure trove of things you won't find anywhere else."
From “Reverse Garbage”, Marrickville, NSW
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and colours. Fascinating narrarive, I have never thought about it before.
April 6th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture of these colorful spools of thread.
April 6th, 2024  
Lin ace
A great closeup - and what a wonderful organization. We need these around world.
April 6th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
A great closeup And colours 👍😊
April 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @dkellogg @linnypinny @mubbur
Thank you. They recycle hundreds of different things. It’s terrific.
April 6th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done.
April 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shapes and colors.
April 6th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
What a great initiative.
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise