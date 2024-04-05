Previous
Henna hand tattoos are not permanent by johnfalconer
Photo 578

Henna hand tattoos are not permanent

Single subject “Old” - April #5

Henna is used by many people and cultures as a hair dye and temporary body tattoo. It is made from henna tree leaves. It is thought that it was first used thousands of years ago. Mummies in Ancient Egypt, around 1574 BC were found to have hair dyed with henna. It is a very OLD tradition.

This image was taken at a Ramadan street festival in Lakemba, Sydney, which area has a large Muslim community. As a hair dye it is halal (permitted) for both men and women. But only women can use it to tattoo hands and feet, but not the face.

The paste stays on the skin until the colour is transferred which can take some time. The tattoo is at its best two or three days after application and it has completely gone after two or three weeks.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wow, beautiful! And such interesting info
April 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot and narrative! A friends daughter came home tattooed one day, she freaked out thinking it is permanent 🤣
April 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and interesting information.
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise