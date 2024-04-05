Henna hand tattoos are not permanent

Single subject “Old” - April #5



Henna is used by many people and cultures as a hair dye and temporary body tattoo. It is made from henna tree leaves. It is thought that it was first used thousands of years ago. Mummies in Ancient Egypt, around 1574 BC were found to have hair dyed with henna. It is a very OLD tradition.



This image was taken at a Ramadan street festival in Lakemba, Sydney, which area has a large Muslim community. As a hair dye it is halal (permitted) for both men and women. But only women can use it to tattoo hands and feet, but not the face.



The paste stays on the skin until the colour is transferred which can take some time. The tattoo is at its best two or three days after application and it has completely gone after two or three weeks.