Long nose bandicoot metal casting (about 40cm long). On coastal walk Manly. by johnfalconer
324 / 365

Long nose bandicoot metal casting (about 40cm long). On coastal walk Manly.

My apologies for uploading so many any photos at once. I just get behind!
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
