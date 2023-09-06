Sign up
Photo 366
Puck. The King Charles Spaniel.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
863
photos
185
followers
388
following
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Views
14
Comments
5
5
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2023 12:07pm
Tags
dog
,
spaniel
Olwynne
Gorgeous
September 8th, 2023
winghong_ho
Very sweet.
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a little cutie.
September 8th, 2023
Agnes
ace
So cute
September 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Adorable!
September 8th, 2023
