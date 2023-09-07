Previous
365 Keep off the grass. Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour Mid North Coast NSW by johnfalconer
Photo 367

365 Keep off the grass. Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour Mid North Coast NSW

7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Olwynne
Great shot. Right place, right time
September 8th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wow.
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to see it wriggling away from you. Great capture.
September 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great colours and textures.
September 8th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A nice looking carpet python
September 8th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Shudder
September 8th, 2023  
