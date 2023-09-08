Sign up
Previous
Photo 368
365 Kangaroo and Joey. Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour Mid North Coast NSW
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
6
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
863
photos
185
followers
388
following
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th September 2023 2:08pm
Tags
coast
,
mid
,
north
,
joey
,
kangaroo
,
nsw
Olwynne
Fantastic shot. Looks like they were pretty close
September 8th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great capture.
September 8th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Awesome picture
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see. The joey looks a little awkward.
September 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this roo and her joey!
September 8th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Sweet mum and bub
September 8th, 2023
