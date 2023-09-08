Previous
365 Kangaroo and Joey. Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour Mid North Coast NSW by johnfalconer
365 Kangaroo and Joey. Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour Mid North Coast NSW

8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

John Falconer

Olwynne
Fantastic shot. Looks like they were pretty close
September 8th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture.
September 8th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Awesome picture
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see. The joey looks a little awkward.
September 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this roo and her joey!
September 8th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Sweet mum and bub
September 8th, 2023  
