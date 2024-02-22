Previous
Maritime Services Board fireboat showing off. by johnfalconer
Photo 535

Maritime Services Board fireboat showing off.

Maritime Services Board fireboat showing off under the Sydney Harbour bridge last Sunday. Two MSB fireboats were leading the parade if restored and historic ships.
The actual fireboat is not all that clear as it was shrouded in its own water spray!
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....if you got it....flaunt it !!!
February 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, cool shot!
February 22nd, 2024  
