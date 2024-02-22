Sign up
Previous
Photo 535
Maritime Services Board fireboat showing off.
Maritime Services Board fireboat showing off under the Sydney Harbour bridge last Sunday. Two MSB fireboats were leading the parade if restored and historic ships.
The actual fireboat is not all that clear as it was shrouded in its own water spray!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
bridge
sydney
harbour
black&white
fireboat
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....if you got it....flaunt it !!!
February 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, cool shot!
February 22nd, 2024
