Previous
Photo 534
Fixing the jammed cone clutch
in an old steam crane at the heritage listed shipyards on Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
8
5
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
20th February 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
crane
,
black&white
,
repair
,
workmen
,
cockatoo
Swillin' Billy Flynn
I have a subtle and delicate adjusting stick just like that one. 😆
February 21st, 2024
Casablanca
Looks like a murder is about to happen….
February 21st, 2024
Kitty Hawke
It's like a scene from a disaster movie !!!
February 21st, 2024
Neil
That should fix it, great photo.
February 21st, 2024
Diana
Fabulous action capture, one can almost feel the force needed.
February 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
Let’s hope the one with the mallet doesn’t hit the chap in front.
February 21st, 2024
Corinne C
This is a great image. love the gentleman with a hammer ready to strike!
February 21st, 2024
Mags
Super action capture!
February 21st, 2024
