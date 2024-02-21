Previous
Fixing the jammed cone clutch by johnfalconer
Photo 534

Fixing the jammed cone clutch

in an old steam crane at the heritage listed shipyards on Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I have a subtle and delicate adjusting stick just like that one. 😆
February 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks like a murder is about to happen….
February 21st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
It's like a scene from a disaster movie !!!
February 21st, 2024  
Neil ace
That should fix it, great photo.
February 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous action capture, one can almost feel the force needed.
February 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope the one with the mallet doesn’t hit the chap in front.
February 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is a great image. love the gentleman with a hammer ready to strike!
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Super action capture!
February 21st, 2024  
