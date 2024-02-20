Previous
Cockatoo Island machinery by johnfalconer
Photo 533

Cockatoo Island machinery

Old machinery at the heritage listed shipyards on Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Super in mono.
February 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fantastically grungey textures
February 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks like some heavy duty machinery, great contrasts and b/w.
February 20th, 2024  
