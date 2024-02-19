Previous
Cockatoo Island.
Cockatoo Island.

Photographers, workers and old machinery at the heritage listed shipyards on Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour.
19th February 2024

John Falconer

Bill Davidson
I do like this.
February 20th, 2024  
Casablanca
Nice silhouettes
February 20th, 2024  
Diana
fun capture and framing.
February 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Love how you took this
February 20th, 2024  
