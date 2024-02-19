Sign up
Photo 532
Cockatoo Island.
Photographers, workers and old machinery at the heritage listed shipyards on Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
4
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
20th February 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
silhouette
,
island
,
black&white
,
cockatoo
,
builder
Bill Davidson
I do like this.
February 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice silhouettes
February 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
fun capture and framing.
February 20th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Love how you took this
February 20th, 2024
