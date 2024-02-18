Previous
The view is terrific from up here! by johnfalconer
The barque James Craig “sailing” in Sydney Harbour. It was a sail by of various ships owned by the Australian National Maritime Museum. Unfortunately the wind wasn’t blowing in the right direction for them to put up full sails.
The James Craig was built in England in 1874. Restoration commenced on the hulk in 1972 and finished in 2001!!
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Kathy A ace
I was there watching them all sail back in around 4pm
February 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
I was in front of the opera house and must have missed the sails! I saw James Craig leave towards the heads and when it was coming back without sails I decided to go before it rained!!! I did see one ship with sails up.
February 19th, 2024  
