The view is terrific from up here!

The barque James Craig “sailing” in Sydney Harbour. It was a sail by of various ships owned by the Australian National Maritime Museum. Unfortunately the wind wasn’t blowing in the right direction for them to put up full sails.
The James Craig was built in England in 1874. Restoration commenced on the hulk in 1972 and finished in 2001!!
I was in front of the opera house and must have missed the sails! I saw James Craig leave towards the heads and when it was coming back without sails I decided to go before it rained!!! I did see one ship with sails up.