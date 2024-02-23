Previous
Reflecting on a drink before the show! by johnfalconer
Photo 536

Reflecting on a drink before the show!

23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love this!
February 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca thanks. The show was great but no photography!
February 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this pov
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and reflection!
February 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool and clever shot!
February 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super image !
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise