Photo 536
Reflecting on a drink before the show!
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1039
photos
214
followers
349
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
bar
,
show
,
sydney
,
meetup
,
rsl
,
balgowlah
Casablanca
ace
I love this!
February 23rd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@casablanca
thanks. The show was great but no photography!
February 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this pov
February 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflection!
February 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool and clever shot!
February 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super image !
February 23rd, 2024
