SailGP in Sydney Harbour. There was no collision here!!

The top speed record for a F50 yacht in a race is 99.94 km/h or 62.10 mph. This was the French boat in 2022. All the boats are identical so the competition is designed to determine the best crew not the best boat.



From Wikipedia:

“SailGP is an international sailing competition that features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans, where teams compete across a season of multiple grands prix around the world. Its reigning champions are Tom Slingsby's Australia SailGP Team, who won their 3rd consecutive title in the 2022-23 SailGP championship.”

