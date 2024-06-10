Previous
Empty birdcages above Angel Place. by johnfalconer
Photo 644

Empty birdcages above Angel Place.

The birdcage artwork is actually called “Forgotten Songs” by Michael Thomas Hill. It’s in a tiny land between two major Sydney CBD streets and the skyscrapers.

“As you stand underneath the birdcages you can hear the sounds of the birds that once inhabited Sydney before the city built up to what it is today. As day becomes night, the sounds of the birds change too!” (From: “Travelling with Nikki. A blog of my travels around the world.” https://www.travellingwithnikki.com/2014/03/angel-place-sydney/
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful art installation and you captured it beautifully.
June 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super street art
June 12th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Very unique!
June 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting street decoration.
June 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing story and piece of art work ,
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise