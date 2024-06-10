Empty birdcages above Angel Place.

The birdcage artwork is actually called “Forgotten Songs” by Michael Thomas Hill. It’s in a tiny land between two major Sydney CBD streets and the skyscrapers.
"As you stand underneath the birdcages you can hear the sounds of the birds that once inhabited Sydney before the city built up to what it is today. As day becomes night, the sounds of the birds change too!"