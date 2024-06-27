Previous
Specimen of the Ulysses butterfly (papilio ulysses) by johnfalconer
Specimen of the Ulysses butterfly (papilio ulysses)

This is the closest I’ll ever get to photographing this awesome butterfly.

No need to comment as I’m just catching up!
27th June 2024

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me.
183% complete

