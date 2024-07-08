Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 659
Christ tombstone at Waverley Cemetery.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1171
photos
217
followers
363
following
181% complete
View this month »
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
cemetery
,
christ
,
waverley
Kathy
ace
Gorgeous light and POV.
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close