Altar at St Aidans Catholic Church at Maroubra, Sydney. by johnfalconer
Photo 671

Altar at St Aidans Catholic Church at Maroubra, Sydney.

13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Diana
Simply stunning!
July 13th, 2024  
