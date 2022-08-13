Sign up
14 / 365
Sniffin' Around
Didn't get outside today so I decided to play with flash inside. I couldn't quite get the composition I wanted - the lens was a bit long and this was the closest I could get to what I wanted, pushed up against some furniture.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
I love photography though I don't consider myself to be a great photographer. I'm doing this project in an attempt to try to improve. I mostly...
14
photos
1
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th August 2022 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
dog
,
home
,
window
,
beagle
,
flash
,
indoors
