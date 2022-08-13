Previous
Sniffin' Around by johnmaguire
14 / 365

Sniffin' Around

Didn't get outside today so I decided to play with flash inside. I couldn't quite get the composition I wanted - the lens was a bit long and this was the closest I could get to what I wanted, pushed up against some furniture.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

John Maguire

